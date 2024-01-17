GEORGETOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters rescued a dog after it fell through a thin layer of ice near Jenison Monday afternoon.

It happened in Cedar Lake East — which is in the area of Fillmore Street and 24th Avenue — around 1:40 p.m. Monday.

The dog’s owner called a neighbor to check in on their mother, who was watching a baby and the dog, a black lab named Hazel. When the neighbor went over and saw Hazel had fallen through the ice, she called 911.

Members of the Georgetown Township Dive Team used ropes and surface rescue suits to get out to the dog 20 feet away in chest-deep water.

“My main concern at that point was get Hazel somehow surrounded in my arms, contain her and get her to shore,” said Georgetown Township firefighter and diver Jeremy Vandenheuvel. “Fortunately, Hazel had enough gumption yet to be able to bust through the little bit that was remaining of the ice and to kind of work past me towards the shore.”

A black lab named Hazel fell through the ice on Cedar Lake East on Monday, Jan 15, 2024, in Georgetown Township. (Courtesy Georgetown Township)

Hazel warms up after being rescued from Cedar Lake East on Monday, Jan 15, 2024, in Georgetown Township. (Courtesy Georgetown Township)

Divers soon got Hazel back to shore.

“Approaching Hazel in the water there, I remember her eye contact. It was: ‘I got to get out of here, and you’re my only hope right now,'” Georgetown Township firefighter Jeremy Vandenheuvel said. “It’s humbling to look at any kind of life, whether it’s an animal or human being. Those are really critical moments.”

According to firefighters, the ice on Cedar Lake East formed from a flash freeze to no thicker than two inches, which is far less than enough for even a human to stand on.

“Four to six inches is really where you want to be — and that’s going to be a prolonged cold snap before we get to that point, said Chief Matt DeWitt. “In this situation, we didn’t have that. This was a flash freeze, then a pile of snow on top of it, which made the ice very deceitful.”

In addition to leashes for pets, DeWitt is urging parents and pet owners to mark where the water begins to prevent a deadly mistake.

“Especially when you live on a lake, it’s very important to be able to kind of mark your boundaries of where your territory is, your backyard is,” he explained. “This is a situation where the dog just thought it was on land. You can put a stick with some sort of coloring on it, put that out there — a fence or some kind of marker — something that you know as the snow piles up, (you know) where’s the edge of the water.”

Hazel’s owners told News 8 that she is OK, rested, warmed up and back to playing in the snow.

“The dog was extremely exhausted and had ice forming on its face and nose when we arrived,” Georgetown Township Fire Chief Matt DeWitt said in a statement. “We were thankful that we got to reunite Hazel with her owner and that no one was injured.”