Dogs descend on Delta Dental to calm and cuddle

It’s always nice to have a break in a busy work week.

Especially when the break comes in on four paws and is looking for someone to cuddle.

Adoptable dogs from the Capital Area Humane Society are visiting employees at Delta Dental in Okemos during the lunch hour today.

Employees reserved 15 minutes with a dog to spend outside the office.

A report from the Harvard Medical School found that petting a dog can lower blood pressure levels and spending time with a dog can also lower stress, cholesterol and fat levels.