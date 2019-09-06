Dogs make a splash in Ann Arbor

Five-year-old German Shepherd Athena plays with two tennis balls at the annual dog swim at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)

  • One-year-old Yellow Labrador, Annie pulls herself out of the pool at the annual dog swim at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • Two-year-old Wheaten Terrir, Murphy runs through the water at the annual dog swim at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • Labrador retrievers Bunker, 4, left, and Mulligan, 2, hold the same toy in their mouths as they get out of the pool at the annual dog swim at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • One-year-old Shepherd Mix Rose is dried off by her dog walker Sarah Gross at the annual dog swim at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • Dogs gather to play at the annual dog swim at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • Liz Hood takes a photo of her seven-year-old Golden Retriever Dougal at the annual dog swim at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Dougal came to the pool with his half sister, Gilda, standing in front. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • Two-year-old Aussiedoodle Frankie plays in the water at the annual dog swim at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • Two-year-old Pekingese mix, Poppy stands on Skye Levin, 12, at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • A dog walks around the pool deck at the annual dog swim at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • One-year-old Australian Shepherd, Mango, left, and two-year-old Great Pyrenees Mix Metsa stand on the pool deck at the annual dog swim at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • Locals watch the annual dog swim from outside the park at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • Eight-year-old Golden Retriever Lab Mix Gilda shakes water off her fur after getting out of the pool at the annual dog swim at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • Kellie Bambach reaches for the tennis ball in one-year-old Australian Shepherd Mango’s mouth at the annual dog swim at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • One-year-old Golden Retriever Zoe runs through the pool with a shark fin life vest on at the annual dog swim at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • Sadira Clark keeps an eye on her dog Wendy, as she stand on a table at the annual dog swim at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Clark is unsure of what breed Wendy is, as she brought her back from Uganda as a rescue. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • Freja, a two-year-old Kromfohrlander jumps in the pool as her brother Bubba watches at the annual dog swim at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • Two-year-old Pekingese mix, Poppy braces herself on the legs of Connor Williams at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Williams is neighbors with Poppy, and brought his own dog Socks to the pool as well. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • Two-year-old Wheaten Terrir, Murphy runs along the pool deck at the annual dog swim at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • Paw prints are seen on the pool deck at the annual dog swim at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • Eight-year-old Golden Retriever Lab Mix Gilda jumps in the pool for retrieve a tennis ball at the annual dog swim at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • Freja, a two-year-old Kromfohrlander looks at the toy held by her owner, Mary Dixon at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Dixon hopes Freja will be the first of her breed to become a dock diver. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)
  • From left, Wyatt, Sprow, 8, Leah Brock and Bruce Brock pet their 14-week-old Goldendoodle Willow at the annual dog swim at the Buhr Park Pool Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Jenna Kieser at mlive)

ANN ARBOR, Mich (WLNS) – Every dog does have its day, and Ann Arbor’s Buhr Park Pool opened Wednesday for its annual dog swim.

This is the 16th year of the event and what a treat for hot dogs who got to cool down.

“This is excellent for training,” said Mary Dixon, who is hoping to train her Kromfohrlander named Freja to be a dock diver, according to our media partners at MLive.

