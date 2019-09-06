Dogs make a splash in Ann Arbor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A major electronic cigarettes company is taking aim at the recent emergency regulations issued by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

In an email to customers, the company said in part, "we need you to share your story with the Governor and Michigan legislators about how flavors helped you make the switch from combustible cigarettes."

JUUL is asking customers to share their story in an email to Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Senators Gary Peters, Deborah Stabenow, Aric Nesbitt, Curt VanderWall and Peter Lucido as well as Representatives Haley Stevens, Henry Vaupel, Michael Webber and Kathy Crawford.

The webpage says in part, "we believe restricting adult access to responsibly marketed flavors that help smokers switch from combustible cigarettes is unbalanced and misguided."