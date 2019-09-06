ANN ARBOR, Mich (WLNS) – Every dog does have its day, and Ann Arbor’s Buhr Park Pool opened Wednesday for its annual dog swim.
This is the 16th year of the event and what a treat for hot dogs who got to cool down.
“This is excellent for training,” said Mary Dixon, who is hoping to train her Kromfohrlander named Freja to be a dock diver, according to our media partners at MLive.
Dogs make a splash in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich (WLNS) – Every dog does have its day, and Ann Arbor’s Buhr Park Pool opened Wednesday for its annual dog swim.