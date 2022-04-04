DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — On Sunday, April 3, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Deputies responded to an armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General in Delhi Township.

The store is located at 2695 Eaton Rapids Rd.

Some staff members at the Dollar General told Deputies they were approached by an African American man wearing a ski mask.

According to staff members, the man pulled out a handgun and demanded cash.

The suspect left the area on foot with the stolen cash.

A K-9 track was unsuccessful and there were no injuries reported.

Anyone who has any information on the incident is asked to call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517)-676-8202.