Domestic dispute turned car chase ends at dairy farm in Elsie

ELSIE, Mich. (WLNS) — What started as a domestic violence call turned into a police chase on Monday in Owosso.

Officers from the Owosso Police Department went to the 500 block of E. Exchange St. for a domestic violence complaint.

When they got there, a suspect was trying to leave the scene and attempted to hit an Owosso Police Officer with their car, police say.

The officer then fired one round at the car, and no one was injured.

The suspect then left the scene and was later caught in Clinton County.

6 News received a message on Facebook from a person who said the chase ended at their dairy farm in Elsie.

They shared photos of the car and tracks that it had made.

The viewer said the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police, and the Ovid Police joined the Owosso Police Department.

Per department policy, the investigation has been turned over to MSP.