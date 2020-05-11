Donations sent to Michigan food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic

Detroit (WLNS) – The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is challenging people across Michigan beyond medical care.

These challenges include basic daily needs such as access to food and essential supplies.

Now a leading multi-national healthcare company, Meridian, is helping to increase access by supporting community-based organizations and programs across the state.

The demand on food banks has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feeding America, a national hunger-relief nonprofit, estimates these organizations will need an additional $1.4 billion in funding during the next six months to provide food assistance to people facing hunger.

In partnership with Feeding America, Meridian and its parent company Centene, will coordinate a donation of 1 million meals a month for the next 12 months to feed those in Michigan and across the country.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic extend far beyond medical care, impacting access to food, education and other critical resources across our state,” said Sean Kendall, Meridian Plan President and CEO for Michigan.

To further address food insecurity in Michigan, Meridian donated $45,000 to seven food banks across the state to help purchase meals for local residents.

“In Jackson County, nearly 14% of households were food insecure before the COVID-19 pandemic. With food insecurity increasing during this crisis, the philanthropic support of organizations like Meridian is more important than ever,” said Brad Patterson, Development Director for the Salvation Army of Jackson County Michigan. “We are very grateful and encouraged by Meridian’s most thoughtful donation to our food support programs.”

Meridian also purchased more than $60,000 worth of Walmart gift cards for use on essential healthcare and educational supplies. Each gift card holds a value of $35 and can be used to purchase essential items like diapers, over-the-counter medicines, cleaning supplies and books.