Don’t fall for this phone scam claiming to be the federal government

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — There is currently a scam going around calling people claiming they are the federal government, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department reports.

The scammers tell you that you have to go to the store to get gift cards and then give them the codes off the back. Do not fall for this scam.

There is no form of government that will make you pay any debt by store gift cards.

They tell you there will be a warrant and police will come to you house to scare you into doing what they ask.

Please talk to your family, neighbors and friends about not falling for this scam, just hang up on them or call 989-743-9111 if you have any questions or to be reassured that the call you receive is valid or a scam.