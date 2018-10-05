Doorstop turns out to be meteorite worth $100K
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan man recently learned that a rock he’s been using as a doorstop is a meteorite worth $100,000.
The Smithsonian Museum and Central Michigan University say the nearly 23-pound hunk of iron and nickel is the sixth largest meteorite found in Michigan.
David Mazurek says he took his doorstop to the university for examination after seeing reports in January of meteorite pieces selling for thousands of dollars.
Mazurek says the meteorite came with a barn he bought in 1988 in Edmore. He says the farmer who sold him the property told him it landed in his backyard in the 1930s.
More tests are being conducted to see if the meteorite contains rare elements.
Mazurek says that when he sells the meteorite, he’ll donate some of the money to the university.
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
$56M in federal money to help Michigan in opioid crisis
Money will be used for prevention, treatment and recovery programs.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Musk, foundation to donate water stations to Flint schools
In July, Musk tweeted that he would organize an effort to add filters to homes that need them.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Doorstop turns out to be meteorite worth $100K
The Smithsonian Museum and Central Michigan University say the nearly 23-pound hunk of iron and...Read More »