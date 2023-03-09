LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Doritos is a happy-go-lucky bully breed dog that came into the shelter when her owner moved and left her behind.

She loves to play with other dogs and is an all-around nice girl. Sadly, it seems like Doritos was hit by a car at some point, she has wonky back legs that when X-rayed, revealed trauma and permanent damage.

But the good news is she doesn’t appear to be in pain, and it doesn’t slow her down.

Doritos had a consultation with an orthopedic surgeon who said that attempting to fix any of it would most likely cause her to end up with a different set of problems. As long as she’s happy and active, she should be left as she is.

She may develop arthritis as she ages, but for now, she’s happy and active and has a good quality of life.

Doritos is 2 years old, spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

You can inquire about Doritos and other pets by visiting ac.ingham.org, or by calling (517) 676-8370.