Double-homicide suspect Brion Reynolds in Lansing Police custody

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Double-homicide suspect Brion Reynolds turned himself into police today and is currently at the Lansing Police Department’s detention center.

Reynolds, 23, has been on the run since Sept. 16 after he allegedly killed two women, 24-year-old Alexis Brown and 46-year-old Michelle Roper, and injuring a 6-year-old boy.

After the alleged murders, police say Reynolds took two young children, Liliana Reynolds and Zymani Reynolds. An amber alert was issued for the girls, but they were later found safe in a north Lansing home.

Reynolds is the father of the two girls.

Gavin Anspach, who was reportedly with Reynolds, was taken into questioning by police on Sept. 17 2021.

The U.S. Marshals of Western District of Michigan were offering a $10,000 reward for information that led to Reynolds’ arrest.

Community members held a fundraiser to help pay for the victims’ funerals and college funds for the children.