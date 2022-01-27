Double-homicide suspect Brion Reynolds to undergo psychiatric exam

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing man accused of double murder will undergo a psychiatric exam to determine if he is competent to stand trial.
A judge ordered the exam during Brion Reynolds’ probable cause hearing, which will determine the 23-year-old’s competency to stand trial.
Brion Reynolds turned himself into police on Jan. 17, after having been on the run since September after he allegedly killed two women, 24-year-old Alexis Brown and 46-year-old Michelle Roper, as well as injuring a 6-year-old boy.
Following the alleged murders, police say Reynolds took his daughters, Liliana Reynolds and Zymani Reynolds.
An Amber Alert was issued for the girls, but they were later found safe in a north Lansing home.