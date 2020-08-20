Downtown Jackson expansion to include new housing options

Leaders in Jackson say, there’s been a housing shortage downtown for years, but that is changing, and quickly.

“Jackson has been in an amazing resurgence for about the last ten years or so, and I like to say it’s not your mommas Jackson. If you were here a long time ago, and haven’t been back it doesn’t look like it did at all,” said Executive Director of Downtown Deveolpment Authority, Cory Mays.

Several new housing projects are currently under construction, including one for low income families.

“Jackson is a place for everyone. There are so many communities that have housing that is so expensive that the people who work in that community, who love that community can’t afford to be in that community. Jackson is not going to be that way, and I think that’s something that is really fantastic,” said Mays.

The more than ten-million-dollar project is being called the Albert Kahn building. It will have 73 units, both one, and two bedrooms.

That’s not the only building going up, just down the street another housing, and retail complex is moving ahead. It’s called ‘The 200’. The city says, this is all part of a revitalization of downtown.

“We’re going to create this amazing downtown that has always been here, but now it’s going to shine,” said Mays.

Both buildings were originally supposed to open soon, but because of Covid-19 delays they will officially open near the end of the year.