Dozens charged in crackdown on Michigan-to-North Dakota drug pipeline

FARGO, North Dakota (WLNS) – More than two dozen people have been charged in a federal crackdown on drugs being channeled from Michigan to North Dakota. Federal agents call the case Operation Blue Prairie.

According to U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley, criminals have been moving oxycodone from the Detroit area to three Native American reservations in North Dakota for the past five years. Tens of thousands of pills, worth at least $2.5 million on the street, have been sold this way, primarily on the Turtle Mountain, Spirit Lake, and Fort Berthold reservations.

Oxycodone is an opioid painkiller that critics say has led many people to get addicted to opioid drugs like heroin.

Nine of the defendants in the case have connections to Detroit, while 17 helped with distribution in North Dakota.