Dozens excited about the return of Mason’s independence parade

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — You can’t celebrate the fourth of July without a parade. In Mason today, dozens of people stood on their sidewalks to celebrate Independence Day.

“A lot of people turn out, it’s just a good time. It’s a free parade, it’s just a good time to get together as a community,” said Mark Voss, President of the Mason Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s a tradition and it’s something that the community really does look forward to every year,” said Sarah Russell, Executive Director for the Mason Chamber of Commerce.



Bringing the community together once again.



“The pandemic killed almost everything for the last year so we gotta get something going again,” said Carol Cadwell, this is her second time participating in today’s parade.

The Lonewolf Family Club participated for the first time today. They wanted to make the Mason community happy.

“It’s amazing, to look out and see all the smiles is amazing,” they said.

The All Color Antique Tractor Club has been a part of the parade for nearly 20 years. They say it’s important to show a piece of Mason’s history.

“A lot of us guys grew up on these old tractors and we have to get them out once in a while and bring back their memories from years ago,” said George Helbech, President of the All Color Antique Tractor Club.

Ryan Hundt and his family watch the parade every year. After being canceled last year, they were happy to know the parade was returning this summer.



“It feels like things are finally getting back to normal, it feels like the community is really here to support the parade again and we’re looking forward many more years of the parade here in Mason,” said Hundt.



And for his daughter, this was the first of many.

“She was excited she was looking forward to the parade all week, she got to see the fire trucks, all the sirens, and the horns and she had a great time,” Hundt said.



“I think it’s just the togetherness, Mason is hometown USA for a reason. Everybody loves to spend time together to gather and celebrate Mason and everybody here,” said Russell.

