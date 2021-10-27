Dozens gather at Michigan Capitol calling for change to auto no-fault law

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan car crash survivors and lawmakers stood in front of the State Capitol today.

Those in attendance shared some of their concerns about the new auto insurance law that’s changed Michigan’s auto no-fault law.

According to those at the state Capitol, the changes are driving some medical care providers out of business and leaving crash survivors scrambling to find coverage.

Someone who’s dealt with auto no-fault before is Sam Howell.

Sam’s mom, Maureen, said he survived a car accident back in 2005.

“His lungs and his head were crushed. His neck and his spine were broken,” Maureen said.

According to Maureen, it was their auto no-fault policy back then that saved his life.

“Auto no-fault said nope, we’re gonna save you sam. And they did, and now we have to save auto no fault,” Maureen said.

Some of the bills announced today would update what does and does not qualify as medical treatment for crash survivors and clarify payment for care givers of car accident survivors.

Michigan State Rep. Lori Stone (D- Warren) was one of the lawmakers announcing a bill.

“We have seen the important role home care givers play in improving the quality of lives for survivors most in need. Let’s make sure that they have the coverage they need,” rep. Stone said.

The bills are expected to be introduced later this week.