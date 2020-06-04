Dozens gather at peaceful protest in Howell

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) – Dozens gathered in Howell today for a peaceful protest.
The group is in front of the Howell Courthouse in downtown protesting police brutality.
Many of the demonstrators had signs that read “Black Lives Matter.”
6 News has a reporter and photographer on the scene.
The event was prompted by similar events nationally and internationally surrounding the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
