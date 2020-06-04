Dozens gather at peaceful protest in Howell

Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) – Dozens gathered in Howell today for a peaceful protest.

The group is in front of the Howell Courthouse in downtown protesting police brutality.

Many of the demonstrators had signs that read “Black Lives Matter.”

The event was prompted by similar events nationally and internationally surrounding the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

