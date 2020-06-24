Dr. Fauci: Next few weeks are critical to stopping COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert told lawmakers in his testimony that the next few weeks will be critical to controlling the coronavirus, which is having a “disturbing surge” in certain parts of the country.

The President expressed displeasure with how the high number of tests has lead to a high number of cases.

“We wanna do testing, we wanna do everything. But they use it to make us look bad,” Trump said.

He derided testing at a rally in Tulsa last week.

“SO I said to my people, slow the testing down please,” Trump said.

Anthony Fauci said ” we will be doing more testing.”

Arizona is more than two dozen states seeing an increase in spikes, though few rally-goers were wearing masks.

California reported 6,000 new cases and demand for testing is outpacing supply.