Dr. Fauci: Next few weeks are critical to stopping COVID-19

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert told lawmakers in his testimony that the next few weeks will be critical to controlling the coronavirus, which is having a “disturbing surge” in certain parts of the country.

The President expressed displeasure with how the high number of tests has lead to a high number of cases.

“We wanna do testing, we wanna do everything. But they use it to make us look bad,” Trump said.

He derided testing at a rally in Tulsa last week.

“SO I said to my people, slow the testing down please,” Trump said.

Anthony Fauci said ” we will be doing more testing.”

Arizona is more than two dozen states seeing an increase in spikes, though few rally-goers were wearing masks.

California reported 6,000 new cases and demand for testing is outpacing supply.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar