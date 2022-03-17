ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – The country’s top medical doctor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, will speak at the University of Michigan’s “comeback ceremony” for 2020 graduates who missed in-person commencement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Fauci was also recommended for an Honorary Doctor of Science degree.

Journalist Maria Shriver will be the main speaker at the April 30 ceremony for 2022 graduates at the Michigan Stadium. She has been recommended for an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

Computer Scientist Maria M. Klawe will deliver an address on April 29 at the Rackham Graduate Exercises located at Hill Auditorium. Klawe is the President of Harvey Mudd College and has been recommended for an Honorary Doctor of Engineering Degree.

Other honorary degree recipients have been recommended by President Mary Sue Coleman.

The speakers and their honorary degrees will be considered on March 24 by the Board of Regents.

Songwriter and founder of Motown record label Berry Gordy is being considered for an Honorary Doctor of Music degree.

Historian and Professor Thomas Cleveland Holt is being considered for an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

Former U-M Athletic Director and Founder/Chair of the Bank of Ann Arbor, William C. Martin, is being considered for an honorary Doctor of Laws degree.