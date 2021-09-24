Dr. Joneigh Khaldun releases statement after resigning as Michigan’s top doctor

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, speaks during a press briefing on coronavirus as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks on, in Lansing on May 12, 2021. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun resigned from her role as Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive.

Khaldun is taking a role outside of state government. Her last day on the job will be on Sept. 30.

“Bittersweet, but today I am announcing my resignation from my role as Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive,” Khaldun said. “I am grateful to Governor Whitmer for her outstanding leadership and the opportunity to serve the people of Michigan in these unprecedented times.”

Khaldun is also a working Henry Ford Health System emergency room doctor. She has managed being a respected doctor and at the same time has helped lead the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She helped alongside Whitmer during the tough times the world was facing.

Khaldun a lot of the time explained where the outbreak stood. She also answered tough questions about the science behind tracking the virus.

“The expertise and commitment of the state and local public health staff I’ve worked with is unparalleled. I’ve spent the past seven years in public health governmental leadership roles. What an honor it has been and I have learned so much. I will be moving on to a new opportunity in the private sector and will continue to do my life’s work of driving bold action to improve the health of all communities.” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive.

The release from the state did not say where Khaldun was going to work. She confirmed on Twitter it is a private sector job, but did not provide specifics.