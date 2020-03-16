Drive-through virus screening underway in Jackson

One by one a long line of cars snaked around MLK drive, and East Michigan avenue to be screened and tested for Covid-19.

This is all part of a new drive-through testing site where people showing symptoms can remain in their cars, and limit exposure to others.

“The people will show up, and we will register them, and based on the registration then they go see a medical assistant where they are screened, and they speak with a physician, or resident, and determine at that point what type of testing to have done if any at all,” said Regional Practice Manager for Primary Care at Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Karin Garcia.

Before heading out there are several qualifications set up to ensure that the people who really need help are the first ones taken care of.

People first need to call the Henry Ford My Care Advice Line at (313-874-7500) if you have symptoms of a fever, dry cough, and shortness of breathe. Patients will be pre-screened over the phone before heading to a testing site.

The hospital says they saw more than 180 people at the drive-through yesterday, and fully expect to pass that today. Despite the high numbers, they say they currently have enough supplies.

“So far the supplies we have been doing well. We’ve had a great connection to the hospital for them to run them over,” said Garcia.

Patients can expect results for Covid-19 in two to five days. The hospital says doctors are doing everything they can to help those that need it most.

“They’re doing real well. We’re doing it in four hour blocks, and they have been amazing at being able to volunteer their time,” said Garcia.

The site will remain open from 8 am to 8 pm for the foreseeable future.