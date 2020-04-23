Drive-thru food distribution helps Jackson families in need

Today volunteers, and church leaders at Lily Missionary Baptist Church, and the South Michigan Food Bank helped provide enough meals to last two weeks for more than 150 families. The pastor says the need is great, now more than ever.

“Feeling as though is this it? The concept of life as they know it shall never be again, and really trying to inspire people. We are over comers. We are survivors,” said Senior Pastor at Lily Missionary Baptist Church, Reverend James Hines.

The South Michigan Food Bank says they are seeing a huge increase in need with partners throughout the entire county.

Pastor Hines hopes today will help families so they don’t have to worry about whether, or not they can afford to eat, and he he hopes it will inspire the community through these challenging times.

“One thing is that food would be on their table, and hope in their hearts, and mind. To know that people still care, and we as a people of this United States, we care for each other, and we come together in tough times,” said Hines.

Both organizations will continue to provide throughout the year on the fourth Thursday of every month.