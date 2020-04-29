Driver cited for going 110 over the speed limit at 180 mph on a Michigan freeway

BERLIN TWP., Mich. (MLIVE.com) – Michigan freeways are desolate at times, especially at night amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean state troopers aren’t patrolling the roads looking for speeders.

Michigan State Police have cited a driver for, get this, traveling 110 miles per hour over the speed limit. They say they clocked the driver, who is from Ohio and was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger, going 180 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Photo from MLIVE.com via Michigan State Police Social Media

MSP posted a photo of the actual ticket on Twitter on April 28, but later removed it from social media to help protect the identity of the driver. They sent us a redacted version of the ticket which you can see below. State troopers issued the ticket at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 19 on southbound I-75 near Sigler Rd. in Monroe County.

How did they actually catch a driver going that fast? MSP tells MLive there were other troopers in the area further down the freeway to help and the driver did stop for them.

Michigan State troopers say they have seen more drivers traveling over the speed limits during the stay-at-home order. “MSP wants people to know, just because there is less traffic on the roads and warmer weather, there are no excuses for speeding. Drive Safe.”

This story comes to us from our media partners, MLIVE.