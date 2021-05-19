Driver of stolen car killed by Ionia Co. deputy in Eaton Co.

UPDATE: 5/18/2021 @ 9:32 a.m. (WLNS)– A driver of a stolen vehicle has died, following a shooting involving an Ionia County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to Michigan State Police, around 5:30 a.m. the deputy stopped the stolen vehicle on Charlotte Street in Mulliken, which lead to a crash. Shots were then fired, and the driver of the stolen vehicle was killed. The deputy was not injured.

Police say the deputy was working along at the time of the incident.

It’s not clear if the suspect fired shot at police, or the exact timeline following the crash.

There is no danger to the public.

The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time.

Michigan State Police will continue to investigate, their findings will be turned over to the Eaton County Prosecutors Office for review.

There is noticeable damage to the Ionia County Sheriff’s deputies vehicle.

