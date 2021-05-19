Driver of stolen truck rammed Ionia Co. deputy’s car ahead of deadly shooting

MULLIKEN, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State Police (MSP) are releasing new details in their investigation into a deadly shooting involving an Ionia County Sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy then discharges his duty weapon and as a result, the suspect died at the scene from the injuries. The suspect’s identity is not known at this time. The deputy involved was not injured and his name is not being released at this time. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 19, 2021

Police say near the end of the chase, the suspect put the car into reverse and rammed the patrol car.

According to MSP, the action of ramming the deputy’s car is a felonious assault of a police officer, and is what lead to the deputy shooting the suspect. He died on the scene from his injuries.

The chase first began in Ionia County, and scratched across both Clinton and Eaton Counties before coming to an end in the 200 block of Charlotte Street in Mulliken.

Michigan State Police will continue to investigate, their findings will be turned over to the Eaton County Prosecutors Office for review. The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is concluded.