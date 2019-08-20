Driver revived after 4 overdose-reversal shots

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - While Republican State Senators will be back in Lansing tomorrow from their summer recess, one top official says she has been on a "different" kind of vacation this summer.

Attorney General Dana Nessel was "traveling all around the state with Justice Megan Cavanagh and we have stops all over the place."

Before getting carried away that these Democrats were searching for the best fishing spots in the state of Michigan, think again.

"What we're fishing for is information from our constituents and from Michiganders about how we can be of most help," said Nessel.

Turns out, the Attorney General's office and the seven member high court are working on a joint project.

"That's why we have done a lot of work on our elder abuse task force that we're working on with the Michigan Supreme Court."

There are lots of efforts underway to make sure seniors receive quality care from either their families or assisted living facilities.