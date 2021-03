Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A longstanding Lansing restaurant will have some detours in the area following some construction this week.

Olympic Broil, located on Grand River Ave in Old Town is having some bridge, sewer, water, and main road work done outside on the street.

As a result, the City of Lansing Public Service Department has put up new signs directing people to follow detour routes to get to Olympic Broil.

The detour is anticipated to last four to five weeks.