DRONE PHOTOS: Downtown Jackson Black Lives Matter Mural

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — In response to the nationwide conversation surrounding police brutality and racial discrimination against Black people, the City of Jackson has painted its own Black Lives Matter mural in downtown.

The City’s Black Lives Matter mural is located on W. Washington Avenue in Downtown Jackson. The mural was painted yesterday by community members with support from the City. 

Other cities that have painted similar murals include the District of Columbia, New York, Seattle, Hollywood, San Francisco, Cleveland and many others.

