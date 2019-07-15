Drunk driver who killed mother and son does not fight charges

On March 9th, 2019 Ryan LaHaie’s life would change forever.



Police say a drunk driver left the eastbound lane and hit them head-on at West I-96 in Clinton County.

“I was scared because i didn’t hear anything. My son wasn’t crying, my first instinct was oh my god. I could see my wife. The way I was pushed, I was looking right at her and was slumped over.” said Ryan LaHaie last month; Wife and Son killed in accident.



Dana was pronounced dead at the scene.



Their 3-year-old son survived the accident and passed a few days later.



Reed donated donated his organ and tissues and that was the final act of the young boy who was left brain dead.



While Ryan was in a coma, he was able to spend one last time with his son before Reed made that donation.



The suspect Thomas Hahn pleaded no contest on July 15th, 2019.



The 55-year-old Illinois man isn’t admitting guilt, but he’s also not fighting the charges.

They include 2 counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and 1 count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.



The maximum penalty on the first 2 counts is up to 15 years in prison and up to 5 years in prison for count 3.



According to Hahn’s lawyer this changed his life too.

“From day one my client has expressed tremendous remorse for what happened. He wishes he could undo this situation. It’s a situation where he was drinking the night before, he went to sleep thought he was okay to drive and then he drove. When he lost control of the car, certainly bad things happened.” said Ronald Zawacki, Attorney for Thomas Hahn.

The silver lining in all of this, is Reed gets to live on through the people he has saved.



Thomas Hahn’s sentencing date is set for September 3rd, 2019.



According to his lawyer, he does plan to face the LaHaie family to show his remorse.