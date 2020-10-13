DTE Foundation set to announce commitment to fight domestic violence

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The DTE Energy Foundation is set to announce a seven-figure commitment to fight domestic violence in the upper and lower peninsulas of Michigan.

The donation is set to be made at 10 a.m. This announcement comes less than one year after the foundation announced $400,000 in grants written to support all domestic violence shelters funded by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and it affects more than 12 million people every year.