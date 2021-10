DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A dump truck blew a tire while heading west on I-96 near Saginaw Rd. around 8:40 a.m. today and ended up in the woods.

The Michigan State Police say that troopers from the Hometown Security Team are investigating after they found the dump truck turned over in the woods.

The driver of the dump truck had minor injuries after the crash, MSP says.

That is all the information that we have at this time and we will update you if we learn more about this crash.