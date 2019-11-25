Eager beaver snacks on utility pole in the U.P.

In 2018, the federal government recognized 573 Indian tribes, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The first American Indian Day was celebrated in May 1916 in New York. Red Fox James, a member of the Blackfeet Nation, rode horseback from state to state to get endorsements from 24 state governments to have a day to honor American Indians.

In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed a joint congressional resolution designating November 1990 as “National American Indian Heritage Month.”

Similar proclamations have been issued every year since 1994 and the celebration is now referred to as “American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month.”