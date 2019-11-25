DETOUR, Mich. (WLNS) – An eager beaver decided a utility pole in the U.P. may be a tasty treat.
The Cloverland Electric Cooperative posted the utility pole in a Facebook post on Friday.
Crew members replaced the damaged utility pole and hope the beaver will make like a tree and leaf.
If you are in the U.P. and see a damaged utility pole from woodpeckers, snow plows, beavers or other culprits, please report the pole number or location to Cloverland Electric Cooperative at (800) 562 – 4953.
Eager beaver snacks on utility pole in the U.P.
