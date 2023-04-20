CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Mid-Michigan business leaders are sharing more details Thursday night on the possible industrial site slated for Eagle Township.

The news of the possible development has garnered both praise and concerns from people who live and work near by.

The meeting started at 6 p.m., and opened with a presentation from the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) to answer commonly asked questions about the project.

LEAP leaders said they want to ensure community members understand their dreams to bring in a high tech manufacturing plant to the community.

While the mega site project is just in its very early stages, they say it could bring in thousands of jobs to the area and secure chip making in the U.S.

But many people who live in town say they are concerned about about it decreasing home value, changing farmland as well as possible environmental impacts.

“The lack of transparency, the secrecy, our supervisor signed and NDA and didn’t talk to the board, and when she did talk to the board in August, she didn’t send out a message to any of the residents to let them know this is that,” said Cori Feldpausch, an Eagle Township resident.

According to LEAP President and CEO Bob Trezise, the site’s placement has logistical and research advantages by being close to several highways and Michigan State University.

He also said he understands residents’ concerns about the sit, but added that if built, the site could boost the state economy, and adding thousands of new jobs to the area.

“Our ultimate dream, we are very open about it, is a chip making plant, that’s a semi conductor that would make us, the Lansing area, a real global hub for the highest technology that exists,” Trezise said. ” Maybe this is the area that should be thought with a sense of compromise and national security and thinking about what’s best for our next generation. I know its not easy for some people and I’m very respectful of that.”

Recently, opposition to any mega site plans escalated to a recall petition aimed at the township supervisor for entering a non-disclosure agreement on behalf of the Eagle Township Board of Trustees.