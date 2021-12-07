Early morning crash in Clinton County leaves 1 dead, 2 in hospital

GREENBUSH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three car crash that has left one dead and two in the hospital.

This morning around 7:28 a.m., deputies were called to a three-car crash on U.S. 127 by Hyde Rd. in Greenbush Twp.

Olivia Woodcock-Cook of Riverdale was traveling south on U.S. 127 near Hyde Rd. when her car left the road, entering the median and hitting a pick-up that was occupied by Randy Grubaugh of St. Johns.

Grubaugh’s car was stopped in the turn around waiting to go north.

After colliding with Grubaugh’s vehicle, Woodcock-Cook entered the northbound lane of travel and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by David Riggle of Perrinton.

Riggle’s truck kept going north and rolled over into the median.

Woodcock-Cook and Riggle were taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing with severe injuries.

Randy Grubaugh was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

