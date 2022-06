HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Crews are actively working to put out a large fire that broke out at a building located at 1974 Cedar street, around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

Lansing, Mason and Delhi Fire Departments responded to the incident and working to fight the flames.

6 News was on the scene and saw the roof of the building collapse shortly after the fire began to spread.

It is currently unknown how the fire started, or if anyone was injured.

As this investigation continues, 6 News will keep you updated.