WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) — A fire that broke out early Thursday morning at Red Cedar Antiques has spread rapidly, and caused East Grand River Ave. to close.

Officials responded to a call around 2 a.m. at 1435 East Grand River Ave. near the intersection of Church Hill Downs Boulevard.

Fire crews from Lansing, Meridian Township, Mason, Dansville and Holt are on the scene along with 6 News.

6 News is waiting to find out more details if anyone was hurt.

Firefighters are working to put out the heavy flames, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As more details become available, 6 News will keep you updated.