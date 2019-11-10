Early morning shooting leaves one person dead, one injured

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in downtown Lansing.



It took place on East Michigan Avenue outside of Duke’s Saloon, where police say they received reports of a shooting around 1:45 a.m.



Officials say there was some type of altercation between two men. One of those men pulled out a gun and shot a 21-year-old man who suffered non-life threatening injuries.



A second man then intervened, shooting and killing a 43-year-old Lansing man.

Police have not released the names of the victims or the suspects, but are in the process of questioning those on scene.



“We do know that we have everyone that was initially involved in the shooting out here. So we’re trying to gather the facts before we move forward any type of complaints to the prosecutor’s office or anything to that effect,” Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green said.



Police believe this was not a random act and are deciding if it was self-defense or not. They’re asking for anyone with information to come forward.



Stay with 6 News as we bring you updates on air online when more details become available.

