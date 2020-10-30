Early voters and local clerk weigh in on last-minute voting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you still want to vote before Election Day, the clock is ticking.

Clerk’s offices will be open this weekend for people to vote in person or drop off their ballot.

Some early voters and the Lansing City Clerk weighed on on this year’s election and the ballots are pouring in.

“Your voice is your vote, and your vote is your voice,” Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope said.

And millions of Michigan voices are going to be heard this year.

2.6 million people in the state have already turned in their ballot from first-timers to dedicated voters.

Oscar Pennell is a 19-year-old based in Lansing.

“I’m 19, the first opportunity I’ve had to really, just seemed like a good thing to do,” Pennell said.

“Ever since I was in high school, I felt like it was my social responsibility,” a long-time voter said.

For some, the process has not been the easiest.

“I have two ballots that have supposedly been sent to my name and even a notification that says I have received it and I have not,” Abbie Nelson, a Lansing voter said.

“We’ve done absentee voting in other elections and in all those we did not have any issues, we got our ballots and were able to send them back and everything was good, but this election it did not happen that way,” Lee Nelson, also a Lansing voter said.

There’s plenty of options still available in-person, at a drop box, or even a drive through.

If you have additional health concerns, contact your local city clerk.

You can also still go in-person to vote on Election Day.