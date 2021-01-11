East Jackson High School teachers, staff receive Covid-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Empty classrooms, and dark quiet hallways have become an all too familiar picture for East Jackson High School principal, Joel Cook.

“We all crave normalcy, a lot of people you know school you want to push academics, but the social, and emotional component is so important,” said Cook.

Today, thanks to Henry Ford Allegiance Health there is a new light at the end of the hall. More than 100 East Jackson teachers, and staff, including Cook received their first dose of the vaccine, something Cook says his staff deserves.

“Yes nurses, first responders all of those people they are putting their lives on the line really, and teachers are no different.”

The school’s superintendent says this doesn’t make every challenge disappear, but it does give hope for a sense of normalcy for teachers, parents, and students.

“Now we can shift back to that level of normalcy. I don’t know what that looks like, but we are prepared to shift lanes to do what needs to be done. We are in the business of educating, and that is what we will do,” said East Jackson Community Schools Superintendent, Steve Doer.

Cook says, like the Michigan weather things are constantly changing, but he hopes to see kids laughing at lunch tables again soon.

“It’s pretty important to return to that structure as soon as possible.”

It’s a normalcy he hopes includes dances, and school events to help bring his school back to life.