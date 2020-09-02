East Lansing 54B District Court launches virtual services

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing 54B District Court announced a virtual service that will allow users to interact with the court’s services without ever having to step foot in the court house.

The Virtual Counter operates as a live chat session and is offered in addition to the court’s phone, email and in-person services. It also provides video and phone options via Zoom, which has become a mainstay for the court’s remote operations.

The court implemented the Virtual Counter to increase its accessibility, while also keeping the public’s safety and needs in mind. The Virtual Counter is available to typical users of court services, such as attorneys, parties, self-represented litigants, the general public and more.

The Virtual Counter is available to the public Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m., and is managed by court staff, who determine the appropriate staff member to address the user’s inquiry.

Information on accessing the Virtual Counter can be found on the court’s website at www.54BDistrictCourt.com.