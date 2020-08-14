East Lansing and Holt Public Schools postpone fall sports season

American Football – First and goal – Close up of football inches from the goal line

Holt, Mich. (WLNS) — Two more local high schools have decided to postpone their fall sports season.

East Lansing Public Schools will be postponing all fall athletic activities and in-person extra-curricular activities effective Saturday, August 15, according to Superintendent Dori Leyko and Nikki Norris, Director of Athletics and Activities.

The East Lansing Public Schools superintendent and director of athletics said in a Facebook statement, “We will reevaluate bringing students back on campus for conditioning, sectionals, etc. in mid-September as part of our Return to School plan.”

Holt Athletics also announced today that Holt Public Schools will be postponing specific junior high and high school sports in favor of a potential shortened spring season.

The specific sports include at the high school level: football, swimming/diving, soccer, and volleyball as well as football and volleyball at the junior high.

Athletes currently participating in football, swimming/diving, soccer, and volleyball can choose to participate in one of the sports continuing this fall.

At this point, the following sports are permitted to continue at the high school: girls and boys cross country, boys tennis, sideline cheer (no stunts) and girls golf and girls and boys cross country at the junior high.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to make. To that end, at this point, we are not cancelling any sports, but rather moving the several specific sports to the spring in a shortened format due to COVID-19. It is our hope that we can provide every senior athlete an opportunity to participate on Senior Night at some point in the spring.” Athletic Director, Renee Sadler said, “the health and safety of our student-athletes, families, coaches and community is our most important responsibility. At this point, knowing how passionate our student-athletes are about their craft, being able to conduct these sports safely and in the way our teams deserve, would be difficult. We are committed to finding ways to support the social-emotional needs of our student-athletes during this difficult time.” Superintendent, David Hornak.

Holt Public Schools competes in the Capital Area Activities Conference.