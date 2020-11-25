East Lansing approves resolution declaring racism as public health crisis

EAST LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) — East Lansing council members approve a new resolution that declares racism as a public health crisis.

The resolution was done in collaboration with the Human Rights Commission and Council Member Dana Watson.

Under this new resolution, the city must now conduct an annual review of the declarations and commitments on the resolution, plus adopt the United Nations declaration of March 25 as an International Day of Remembrance for victims of the Trans-Atlantic slave passage.