East Lansing Aquatic Center will be closed for all of 2021

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For the second year in a row, the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center announced it will remain closed.

Officials said this year it will remain closed in part because of the continued concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic, but also to make a number of facility improvements.

New concrete work, refurbishing the water slides, landscaping upgrades and repliacing the pool liner are among the items on the to-do list. The pool liner was last replaced in 2005 and has gone well beyond its 10-year life expectency.

The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center opened back in 2001 and now in its 20th year and the Parks and recreation director Tim McCaffrey says improvements are necessary to make sure it has another great 20 years.

“The safety and well-being of our visitors is of the utmost importance and we feel that it is best to not open this summer, given the current status of the pandemic and the fact that hiring lifeguards and planning for the season needs to begin now,” McCaffrey said. “We also want to take this opportunity to make necessary upgrades at the facility, with plans to re-open an improved Aquatic Center to the public in summer 2022.”

“While we know there will be some disappointment about the closure of the facility this summer, these planned improvements will ensure the continued operation of the facility for many years to come,” said East Lansing Parks and Recreation Projects Coordinator and former Aquatics Coordinator Jim Jennings. “We are looking forward to unveiling these improvements to the community next summer.”