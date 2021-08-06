East Lansing Art Festival returns amid COVID-19 concerns

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in East Lansing, one option is the East Lansing Art Festival.

The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. downtown.

Attendees who are fammiliar with the event should know it will look a little bit different this year, and maintain a smaller scale in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We also have about half as many artists as previous years for many reasons but we really felt it was kind of necessary to have fewer artists so that we could spread out a little bit more,” said event organizer Heather Majono. “We do have some signs that we’re going to put around that mask are encouraged it is a large crowd and we just want everybody respectful of their neighbors. We also have a green team that are going to be going around wiping down commonly touched surfaces.”

Despite the extra steps to prevent the spread, Majono says there will still be a full line up of preformances and art demos, as well as poetry readings.

The goal of the festival is still to provide an entertaining event, that will leave those attending with something when they leave.

“I hope that people feel like they were in a safe space, that they were able to enjoy art, take their mind off the craziness of this world right now and just see something beautiful,” said Majono.

There will also be a virutal option for those who can’t go, or would feel safer doing so from home. More details on that can be found here.