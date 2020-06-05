East Lansing asks prosecutor for review of police excessive force

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The City of East Lansing has requested that the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office review an excessive force complaint against the city’s police department.

City manager George Lahanas made the request, even though a Michigan State Police investigation found that there was no excessive force used during a December 2019 arrest.

Video from body and police car dash cameras were examined as part of that investigation.

Apparently East Lansing city officials were told that the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office had not reviewed the video, even though, in a statement released Friday, Lahanas said the city was under the impression that the prosecutor’s office was part of the excessive force complaint against the police.

After the MSP review charges were brought by the prosecutor against the person arrested and not the officer who had been the focus of the review.