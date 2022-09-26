A bidet toilet seat removes the need for toilet paper, which can save the average individual up to $182 per year.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of East Lansing is doing routine flushing of its water system on Monday.

Officials say it’s done to improve and maintain long-term water quality and minimize discoloration.

“The flushing process removes sediment and mineral deposits which naturally begin to build up in the mains over time,” the website said. “The removal is accomplished by “scouring” the mains by running water through them at high velocity and discharging it through fire hydrants.”

The flushing will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday for around three weeks.

Falls’s program will take place in the area west of Abbot Rd. and south of Wolf Ct., Gainsborough Dr. and Bessemaur Dr. within East Lansing’s City limits.

More areas in East Lansing will have their water systems re-flushed at a future time.

To track the flushing process, click here.

To learn more, click here.