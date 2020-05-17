East Lansing businesses missing graduation crowds

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Graduation celebrations came to a close this weekend at Michigan State University. Businesses near campus say they’re missing the crowds and adjusting.

Joe Bell of The Peanut Barrel says this may the quietest graduation he’s seen in decades, as the class of 2020 celebrates at home.

“Ordinarily you’d see an awful lot of green up and down the street, a lot of robes, a lot of parents,” he says. “A lot of happiness. And this year, we’re not seeing so much of that.”

The Peanut Barrel may not have its normal crowds, but they are still doing takeout orders just like many East Lansing restaurants have in the last two months to stay afloat.

“We’re not setting the world on fire, but we’re hanging in there doing a little business, keeping some people working, trying to do our best.”

Bell hopes Governor Gretchen Whitmer will open the doors for restaurants to allow customers to dine in or even expand their patio spaces to allow for social distancing. However the future of dining looks, he says he can’t wait to return to normal.

Staff at the peanut barrel say they’re committed to making sure that when they do open up for dine-in services, they do it in a way that is safe for their employees and for their customers. But they’re also ready for a timeline to find out exactly when that can happen.