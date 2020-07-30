East Lansing City Council honors 2020 Crystal Awards recipients

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Four recipients were honored by the East Lansing City Council yesterday at the 2020 Crystal Awards ceremony, which was live-streamed and can still be viewed on the City of East Lansing’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Crystal Awards program is hosted annually by the City Council and serves to honor individuals, businesses, professionals, nonprofits and community groups that have made an outstanding contribution to community life in East Lansing.

Crystal Awards nominations are submitted by community members and then reviewed by a community selection committee, with three to four recipients selected and honored each year.

While the in-person community reception that typically takes place in April was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis, the event was re-envisioned to include a small, outdoor, physically distanced ceremony for this year’s recipients, which was livestreamed for community members to view.

This year’s recipients are:

Ginger Ogilvie – Ever since Ginger Ogilvie moved with her family to East Lansing approximately 15 years ago, she has been working behind the scenes to make the community a better place to live. Her focus has primarily been on improving safety for school children who walk and bike to school. She has volunteered for the Safe Routes to School program in East Lansing. Additionally, as a resident of the Southeast Marble Neighborhood, one of Ogilvie’s first big projects in East Lansing was to work alongside City of East Lansing staff to plan and raise community funds for the conversion of a small parcel of City-owned land into the pocket park known today as Hidden River Park.

Meegan Holland – Holland is a master of social media and promotes what she loves and attends in real-time, whether it’s a Wharton Center performance, an MSU basketball game, a gallery opening or a call for artists for the East Lansing Art Festival (ELAF). After purchasing a home in the Glencairn Neighborhood, Holland, she signed up to participate in the 2015 East Lansing Emerging Leaders Program and the East Lansing Police Department’s Citizens’ Police Academy. She was subsequently appointed to the East Lansing Arts Commission and continues to serve on that commission today. Additionally, Holland is a board member of the Capital Region Community Foundation, a member of MSU’s International Newcomer Mentoring Program and has served as a presenter and panel moderator for both the Summer Solstice Jazz Festival (SSJF) and Great Lakes Folk Festival.

Ralph Monsma – Ralph Monsma has engaged with the East Lansing and the Greater Lansing region for several decades. He is a past East Lansing City Councilmember, served many years on the Pinecrest Neighborhood Association Board and served on the Capital Area Transportation Authority Board for more than 35 years. He also previously served on the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission and continues to work with The Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope program. Through his involvement with Pathway of Hope, Monsma has been a mentor to individuals, helping them to obtain IDs, housing and employment.

Konrad Hittner – Konrad Hittner has been active in the East Lansing community for many years. He previously served on the East Lansing Zoning Board of Appeals, as chair of the East Lansing Transportation Commission and as chair and, now, vice chair of the Bailey Community Association. He also recently served on the City of East Lansing’s 2020 Census Complete Count Committee. In his leadership roles with the Bailey Community Association, Hittner has handled rentals for the Orchard Street Pump House and has helped with organizing several neighborhood events and fundraisers, including ice cream socials and neighborhood luminary sales (with proceeds dedicated to the Pump House).