East Lansing City Council will continue to meet virtually

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing City Council approved a policy resolution to continue holding public meetings virtually during the City State of Emergency.

The resolution applies to public meetings of the East Lansing City Council and public meetings of the City of East Lansing’s boards, commissions and committees.

All of these meetings fall within the Michigan Open Meetings Act, Public Act 267 of 1976, as long as the City State of Emergency remains in effect. Currently, the City State of Emergency remains in effect through May 16, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

Section 3a of the Michigan Open Meetings Act allows a public body to hold an electronic meeting if the meeting is held in an area affected by a local state of emergency or state of disaster, and according to the East Lansing City Code, East Lansing’s mayor can declare a City State of Emergency and issue orders, rules and regulations regarding the use of public property to protect the public during the declared emergency. Community members can find public meeting notices and agendas for upcoming electronic meetings on the City of East Lansing’s Electronic Public Meeting Notices webpage, www.cityofeastlansing.com/electronicmeetings.