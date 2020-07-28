East Lansing City Council will meet to fill two council vacancies

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A series of four special meetings of the East Lansing City Council will take place electronically this week for the purposes of filling two vacant seats on the City Council.



The application for the Council vacancies closed at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 27 and all applications for eligible candidates can be viewed in the agenda packet for the Wednesday, July 29 meeting: https://cityofeastlansing.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Id=268.

Two weeks ago, East Lansing City Mayor Ruth Beier resigned as well as the former mayor, Mark Meadows from a city council position a short time after the city’s council’s vote to fire the city’s longtime attorney Tom Yeadon at the July 14 city council meeting.

Beier said she was resigning because the city council members voted to fire Yeadon without incident. Beier and Meadows voted against the firing. The other three members: Aaron Stephens, Lisa Babcock and Jessy Gregg voted in favor.

Yeadon was the assistant city attorney from 1985 to 2012 and the city’s attorney since 2012. In June 2019, Yeadon received a new contract with a 25 percent raise in a 3-2 vote, according to East Lansing Info.



City Council’s special meeting scheduled for this week is as follows:

Wednesday, July 29 at 7 p.m .

Thursday, July 30 at 5 p.m .

Council will hold its first round of public interviews. There will be an opportunity for public comment after the interviews.

Friday, July 31 at 9 a.m.

Council will hold a second round of public interviews. There will be an opportunity for public comment after the interviews.

Saturday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m.

Council will deliberate and make a final decision on the Councilmember appointments. There will be an opportunity for public comment at the meeting.

These meetings will be held electronically pursuant to Executive Order 2020-154 issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The meetings will be broadcast live on Channel 22 and online at https://cityofeastlansing.civicweb.net/Portal/ with closed captioning. Public meeting notices (including public comment call-in details) and meeting agendas will be posted at www.cityofeastlansing.com/electronicmeetings up to 18 hours prior to each meeting.



The Electronic Meetings webpage will continue to be updated as new, electronic meetings are scheduled and public meeting notices are finalized.