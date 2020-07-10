East Lansing City update: Closures and Re-opening

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of East Lansing today issued some notices regarding the re-opening and closures of some existing facility closures.

East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC) –

The center originally had a tentative re-opening date of Monday, July 13, but the building will continue to remain closed until further notice as several of ELHCC’s offerings/programs are currently not permitted under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.

East Lansing Parks, Recreation & Arts staff plan to initiate a safe, responsible and phased re-opening of the building within approximately one to three weeks following the re-opening . The East Lansing Prime Time Seniors’ Program is expected to re-open when ELHCC re-opens.

At this time, the East Lansing Public Library is tentatively expected to re-open in a limited capacity on Monday, July 27. Services and hours will be limited, and masks will be required. Community members can learn more at https://www.elpl.org/elpl-is-coming-back-soon/.

The East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW) will continue to remain closed until further notice; however, phone hours continue to be maintained Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Community members can call (517) 337-9459 to speak with DPW staff.

Community members are reminded that East Lansing City Hall and the East Lansing 54B District Court re-opened to the public on Monday, June 15 and current hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for East Lansing City Hall and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (with a scheduled lunch hour from noon-1 p.m.) for the East Lansing 54B District Court.

The building will continue to be closed on Fridays through July 24 to accommodate reduced work hours for staff members enrolled in the Unemployment Insurance Agency’s Work Share Program. Visitors must wear a mask and follow all directional signs for appropriate physical distancing. Visitors must enter the building through the southwest entrance, where a minimal health screening will be administered.